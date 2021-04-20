India reported 1,761 deaths from COVID-19 overnight, its highest daily toll so far, and large parts of the country are now under lockdown as it battles a second wave of the pandemic that has left people fighting for hospital beds, oxygen and medicines. The world's second most populous country, which had lowered its guard after coronavirus infections fell to a multi-month low in February, also reported 259,170 new infections, the world's highest daily rate.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * The European Union will ship over half a million COVID-19 shots to the Western Balkans by August using for the first time in the region a vaccine-sharing mechanism meant to help its poorer neighbours and to challenge Chinese and Russian influence.

* At least 12 of the EU's 27 member states have said they are confident they can vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, its vaccine task force chief said. * Dutch lockdown measures are expected to be eased from next week as pressure to reopen society mounts despite still-high infection rates, Dutch broadcasters reported.

* As French wine tasters face livelihood challenges after losing their sense of taste and smell due to COVID-19, a union has called for them to become a priority group for vaccines. AMERICAS

* U.S. firm Gilead Sciences has filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court, challenging Russia's efforts to manufacture COVID-19 drug remdesivir without Gilead's consent, the Vedomosti daily reported. * Colombia will extend restrictions by two weeks.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India hopes the United States will soon lift a ban on the export of vaccine raw materials that threatens to slow its inoculation drive, Indian government sources said.

* Diagnostics firms are nearing breaking point in cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai as India battles its biggest COVID-19 surge, which may worsen the crisis as many sick people can't get tested fast enough to isolate. * Intensive-care units in the Manila area are at 84% capacity, while 70% of COVID-19 ward beds and 63% of isolation beds were full as of April 19, Philippine government data showed.

* Thailand approved handouts for 2.4 million people, as it seeks between five and 10 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine. * A decision on domestic spectators limits for the Tokyo Olympics may not come until June, the month before their scheduled start, Mainichi newspaper reported.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Egypt has agreed to purchase 20 million doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine and expects to receive a batch of 500,000 shots this month.

* Israel has registered eight cases of a variant first identified in India and believes that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is at least partially effective against it. * Israel and Britain are considering opening a "green travel corridor", Israel's Foreign Ministry said, citing the success of the two countries' vaccination drives.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Sinovac Biotech has supplied 260 million doses of its vaccine globally, with over 60% supplied to countries outside China, its CEO said.

* Johnson & Johnson is seeking approval from India's drug regulator to conduct a bridging clinical study of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in the country. * The Philippines will begin clinical trial of several drugs, including the anti-parasite medication ivermectin, in patients with COVID-19 to determine their efficacy.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global shares edged further back from record highs on Tuesday as lofty sovereign bond yields and rising global COVID-19 cases had investors questioning high equity valuations.

* The head of global airline industry body IATA hit out at expensive travel PCR tests, accusing providers of profiteering, and calling for the industry to challenge whether PCR tests are necessary. * The Bank of Japan said low interest rates and structural factors will continue to weigh on financial institutions' profits even after the pandemic subsides.

(Compiled by Sarah Morland; Edited by Gareth Jones)

