COVID-19: Delhi HC questions Centre over wait till April 22 to ban use of oxygen by industries

While hearing a petition concerning COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday slammed the Centre over delay till April 22 to ban use of oxygen by industries amid the daily surge in COVID-19 cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

While hearing a petition concerning COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday slammed the Centre over delay till April 22 to ban use of oxygen by industries amid the daily surge in COVID-19 cases. "Why have not you banned it from today? Every life is very important and valuable," the Delhi High Court said.

The Central government, to ensure a continuous supply of oxygen for medical purposes, had banned the use of oxygen for industrial purposes except for certain critical industries with effect from April 22. The High Court has ordered to increase the COVID beds in the hospitals which is able to generate oxygen for its own use.

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to inform about the industries to whom supply of oxygen cannot be curtailed. The Centre informed that the government is taking all the possible steps and is further committed to take any steps and will provide feasible assistance to the Delhi government as and when required.

Delhi High Court during the hearing also raised concerns over COVID-19 vaccine wastage and said, "We are wasting precious time." It also expressed concern over the hoarding of some essential drugs. "The Centre should act against people who are hoarding medicines, come out with some norms," the court said. (ANI)

