Left Menu

`Strict lockdown' likely in Maharashtra, std 10th exam cancelled

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:59 IST
`Strict lockdown' likely in Maharashtra, std 10th exam cancelled

The Maharashtra cabinet favours a ''strict lockdown'' and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to make an announcement in this regard on Wednesday, a senior minister said here.

Public Works Minister Eknath Shinde and Health Minister Rajesh Tope also informed that the cabinet decided to cancel std 10th exam of the state board.

Maharashtra has been reporting over 50,000 coronavirus cases every day in the last two weeks but people are flouting the existing restrictions on movement and gatherings, the ministers said after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

''All the cabinet ministers expressed views in favour of a strict lockdown to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

Ministers come from all corners of the state, so it also indicates that the entire state needs this measure,'' Tope said.

''Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray could make an official announcement about more stringent measures tomorrow,'' Tope added.

The cabinet also decided that std 10th exam of the state board be cancelled, he said. PTI ND KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Czechs urge allies to expel Russian intelligence officers in act of solidarity

The Czech Republic will ask European Union and NATO allies to take action in solidarity with Prague in its row with Moscow, including expelling Russian intelligence officers from their countries, acting Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on ...

Cape Town commends businesses for supporting students affected by fire

The City of Cape Town has commended businesses that have stepped up to support over 1 000 students affected by the Cape Town fire.Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC, David Maynier, said the immense response to the Cape Town...

UK to launch new global partnership to fight future pandemics

The UK Government on Tuesday will launch a new Pandemic Preparedness Partnership PPP to save lives from future diseases and prevent another global pandemic, the British High Commission BHC has said. The BHC said in a release that Dr Soumya ...

Tunisia's Ennahda criticises president as political crisis deepens

The biggest party in Tunisias parliament publicly criticised President Kais Saied on Tuesday, warning his policies threatened democracy, in an escalation of the countrys political crisis. The moderate Islamist Ennahda party accused Saied of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021