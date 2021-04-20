Left Menu

Vaccine liberalisation to fasten drive, incentivise manufacturers to set up capacity: Vardhan

Liberalisation of the COVID-19 vaccine programme will accelerate pace of the drive and also incentivise manufacturers to set up capacity, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday. This will further accelerate the pace of our vaccine drive while incentivising and existing and new players to ramp up production in the country, Vardhan said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:24 IST
Vaccine liberalisation to fasten drive, incentivise manufacturers to set up capacity: Vardhan

Liberalisation of the COVID-19 vaccine programme will accelerate pace of the drive and also incentivise manufacturers to set up capacity, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday. Speaking at an event organised by local industry lobby IMC, Vardhan admitted that these are trying times, adding that the government policies are shaped by the evolving situation. He credited ''collaborative efforts'' of all stakeholders for the world's largest vaccine drive progressing at a ''rapid pace'', claiming that India has been the fastest country to touch 12 crore jabs. The minister said at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday it was decided to liberalise the procurement, pricing and administering of COVID-19 vaccines, wherein all citizens above the age of 18 shall be eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. ''This will further accelerate the pace of our vaccine drive while incentivising and existing and new players to ramp up production in the country,'' Vardhan said. ''These are trying times for our country, keeping in view the unprecedented surge in COVID cases. The situation seems overwhelming once again, but this time we are better informed about the threat we are dealing with. We've the tools to tackle it,'' he added. The health minister further said the crisis ''shook us to the core”, but it has also emboldened the resolve to rise up to the challenge together. ''Today, India is reporting another spike of COVID-19 in many states. It is an extremely challenging task to contain a virus as contagious as this in a country like ours which has a very high population density in big cities and towns,'' he said. However, the minister said the government is much better prepared than it was in 2020 and is doing everything it can to bring the crisis under control with timely steps to break the chain of transmission and to expend the vaccination drive. Vardhan also welcomed a suggestion to build a 'statue of immunity' and also a centre for studies in immunity. He said affordability, accessibility and equity are the key pillars in the healthcare rendering strategy, and acknowledged that a lot of work would not have been possible without technological advancements. The minister also lauded the role played by the healthcare workers over the last 14 months at a high physical, emotional and mental cost, adding that the country shall always be indebted to them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Yediyurappa thanks Modi for clearing Metro projects

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for clearing the two crucial Metro Rail routes, including the one connecting to the International Airport.Union Cabinet approves two...

EU carbon price hits record high above 45 euros a tonne

The price of benchmark European Union carbon permits rose to a record high of 45 euros 54 a tonne on Tuesday, increasing costs for polluters. The contract for EU Allowances EUAs was up nearly 2 at 45.12 euros a tonne at around 1430 GMT, its...

Reliance increases supply of oxygen to over 700 tonnes a day to COVID-hit states

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries Ltd has tweaked manufacturing at its Jamnagar oil refineries to produce over 700 tonnes a day of medical-grade oxygen which is being supplied free of cost to states badly affected by COVID-19, ...

Indian PM Modi to address the nation as COVID-19 cases hit record high

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 845 p.m. 1515 GMT on Tuesday on COVID-19, according to the leaders official Twitter handle, as infections and deaths in India surge to record highs.India is the country currentl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021