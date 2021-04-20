Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Johnson & Johnson said it stands ready to resume rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe, while Europe's drug regulator said it had found a possible link between the vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who had received the shot in the United States. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* At least 12 of the European Union's 27 member states have said they are confident they can vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July. * Swedes under 65 who have had one shot of AstraZeneca's vaccine will be given a different vaccine for their second dose.

* Dutch lockdown measures are expected to be eased from next week as pressure to reopen society mounts despite still-high infection rates, Dutch broadcasters reported. * Switzerland's drug regulator is still awaiting data needed to consider whether to approve AstraZeneca's vaccine, adding the information "unfortunately" had yet to be submitted.

AMERICAS * U.S. firm Gilead Sciences has filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court, challenging Russia's efforts to manufacture COVID-19 drug remdesivir without Gilead's consent, the Vedomosti daily reported.

* Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador received the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at his regular daily news conference on Tuesday. * Colombia will extend restrictions by two weeks.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India, the country currently being hit hardest by the pandemic, on Tuesday reported its worst daily death toll, with large parts of the country now under lockdown amid a fast-rising second wave of infections.

* India hopes the United States will soon lift a ban on the export of vaccine raw materials that threatens to slow its inoculation drive. * Intensive-care units in the Manila area are at 84% capacity, while 70% of COVID-19 ward beds and 63% of isolation beds were full as of April 19, Philippine government data showed.

* Nepal gave conditional approval for the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, as the country recorded the highest daily increase of infections in four months. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Yemen's COVID-19 vaccination campaign began in government-held areas on Tuesday, three weeks after the first shipment from the global COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme arrived in the war-torn country. * In Turkey, second only to India in new cases, a recent surge has brought active infections to a peak equivalent to nearly 1% of working age people.

* Egypt has agreed to purchase 20 million doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine and expects to receive a batch of 500,000 shots this month. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Sinovac Biotech has supplied 260 million doses of its vaccine globally, with over 60% supplied to countries outside China, its CEO said. * Johnson & Johnson is seeking approval from India's drug regulator to conduct a local clinical trial of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

* Indonesia has approved private research of COVID-19 vaccine candidate Nusantara, which is backed by a former health minister, after recently saying a mid-stage trial for it could not proceed amid safety and data integrity issues. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stock markets edged further back from record highs on Tuesday as lofty sovereign bond yields and rising global COVID-19 cases had investors questioning high equity valuations. * The head of global airline industry body IATA hit out at expensive travel PCR tests, accusing providers of profiteering, and calling for the industry to challenge whether PCR tests are necessary.

(Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Sarah Morland; Edited by Gareth Jones and Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

