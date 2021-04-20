PM Modi applauds vaccine manufacturers for achievements and professionalism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with vaccine manufacturers from across the country via video conferencing. He applauded the vaccine manufacturers for their achievements and professionalism. PM Modi said that the biggest strengths of our vaccine industry are its 'Samarthya, Sansadhan and Seva Bhaav', and these are what makes them a vaccine leader in the world.

Believing in the ability of our vaccine manufacturers, PM Modi said, the government has now allowed the vaccination programme for every adult starting 1st May. He urged the vaccine manufacturers to continuously scale up the production capacity to vaccinate our people in the shortest possible time. He also appreciated the efforts and studies being conducted by our scientists in the development of new vaccines.

PM Modi credited them for developing and manufacturing vaccines in record time. Noting the fact that vaccines manufactured here are the cheapest, PM Modi said India the world's largest vaccine programme is underway in India.

PM Modi remarked that throughout this process of developing and manufacturing vaccines, the country has constantly worked with the spirit of public-private partnership under the 'Mission Covid Suraksha', and created an end-to-end vaccine development ecosystem. The Government ensured that all the vaccine manufacturers not only get all possible help and logistic support, but also the process of vaccine approval is speedy and scientific, said the Prime Minister. He also assured all possible support and smooth approval process for the vaccine candidates which are currently under trial phase.

The Prime Minister said the health infrastructure of our private sector has played a big role in the country's fight against Covid-19 and in the coming days, the private sector will play an even more active role in the vaccination drive. This will require better coordination between hospitals and the industry.

The vaccine manufacturers thanked the Prime Minister for the Government's decision of allowing vaccination for everyone above the age of 18 and various steps taken to give more incentives and flexibility. They also appreciated the Prime Minister's leadership for the support they have received from the Government of India throughout the process of vaccine development and production. They also discussed their plans to ramp up production, upcoming vaccine candidates and research on the new variants.

