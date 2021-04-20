Left Menu

Odisha CM asks officials to be ready for return of migrants as COVID cases surge

Even though we have sufficient medicines stock, we must ensure buffer stock to tackle higher demand in coming weeks, he said.The chief minister said that people have to be educated on the dangerous spread of the second wave of the pandemic and the need for active adherence to Covid protocols.PTI AAM NN NN

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:21 IST
Odisha CM asks officials to be ready for return of migrants as COVID cases surge

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed officials to be prepared for the return of migrant workers following the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and asked people to act responsibly as the state is facing a ''grave danger''.

Calling for reactivating the protocols followed earlier, Patnaik asked the administration to ramp up hospital beds with oxygen support and ensure that there is a buffer stock of oxygen to meet higher demand.

''I once again request the people of Odisha to cooperate. We are facing grave danger and unless the people cooperate and act responsibly, it will be very difficult to tackle the situation.... We should manage the COVID situation without lockdown,'' he said.

The quarantine norm and testing should be ensured for all returnees from other states, the chief minister said while reviewing the coronavirus situation in Odisha.

''With lockdowns in seriously affected states, the collectors should be prepared for the return of the migrants.

The protocols followed earlier should be reactivated by the collectors immediately based on the existing database,'' Patnaik said.

Around 10 lakh migrant workers, students, professionals working in other major cities had last year returned to Odisha following the imposition of lockdown.

While officials at border check posts, railway stations and airports are verifying the corona status of visitors by seeking their RT-PCR negative reports or complete vaccination certificates, many people come to the state border by bus and then walk into Odisha through different routes, sources said.

''Although there is no problem of beds and oxygen in the state currently, still we will have to remain prepared for the emerging situation,'' the chief minister said.

Noting that the second wave of Covid infections has seriously affected many states, he said that the healthcare system in some major cities is under severe strain due to the rapid increase in COVID positive patients.

The cases in Odisha also have been increasing in the last few days, Patnaik pointed out.

He suggested that there is a need to increase the number of beds in COVID hospitals and COVID Care Centres across the state and special focus should be on raising the number of beds with oxygen support.

While stressing the requirement of oxygen for treatment of COVID-19 patients, Patnaik said, ''Our Oxygen supply situation has to be closely monitored and ensure that all related accessories at the hospital level are available on priority.'' He also pointed out that many states are facing critical medicines shortage. ''Even though we have sufficient medicines stock, we must ensure buffer stock to tackle higher demand in coming weeks,'' he said.

The chief minister said that people have to be educated on the dangerous spread of the second wave of the pandemic and the need for active adherence to Covid protocols.

PTI AAM NN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar dies due to COVID-19

Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar, who featured in several Marathi and Hindi films like Purna Satya and Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai, died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 complications. He was 81.Nandlaskar was admitted to Global COVID centre in...

Mamata providing misleading info on Centre's COVID-19 measures: Dilip Ghosh

Alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was carrying out a false propaganda to belittle the Centres measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh urged people to steer clear of all misleading informat...

Lockdowns should be last resort: Modi, urges states to convince migrants to stay put and protect their lives and livelihoods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that lockdowns should be the last resort to deal with the raging COVID-19 pandemic, and sought to deliver a message to reassure the nation that his government was making all efforts to augmen...

BRIEF-Sputnik V Says Would Like To Confirm EU Medicines Agency Executive Director's Statement That No Cases Of CVST Registered In Sputnik V Vaccinated

Sputnik V WOULD LIKE TO CONFIRM EU MEDICINES AGENCY EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS STATEMENT THAT NO CASES OF CVST REGISTERED IN SPUTNIK V VACCINATED AS PER EARLIER STATEMENT Source httpsbit.ly3n6hsmQAlso Read Long queues in Pakistan to buy Sputnik V ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021