Netherlands to resume use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine, says health minister

The Netherlands will resume the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, Dutch health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Tuesday.

"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be used as planned and we'll start using it tomorrow", De Jonge said at a news conference, a few hours after Europe's drug regulator said it backed the overall benefits of the vaccine against any risks.

