Acute shortage of oxygen at GTB Hospital, says Delhi Health Minister urging Piyush Goyal to help

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that there is an acute shortage of medical oxygen at the city's GTB Hospital as it may not last beyond 4 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 23:35 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that there is an acute shortage of medical oxygen at the city's GTB Hospital as it may not last beyond 4 hours. "Acute shortage of oxygen at GTB Hospital. Oxygen may not last beyond 4 hrs. More than 500 corona patients on oxygen. Pl help Piyush Goyal to restore oxygen supply to avert major crisis," Jain tweeted.

"Media people are asking about oxygen supplied to Delhi. 240 Mt and 365 Mt oxygen supplied to Delhi on Mon & Tue against requirement of 700 mt per day. Stock position in most of the hospitals is not more than 10 to 12 hours. Every day we require 700 mt oxygen," he said in another tweet. Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had informed that only 8 to 12 hours of oxygen is available in most hospitals of the national capital.

"In many hospitals in Delhi, medical oxygen is available for 8-10 next hours only. If more oxygen is not made available immediately it could affect lives. No action was taken on our request to the Centre to increase Delhi's quota of oxygen," Sisodia said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and urged the Central government for immediate help with oxygen supply in Delhi, through his consecutive tweets.

"I urge Central govt with folded hands to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted. "Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen," the Delhi CM had written on the microblogging site.

Meanwhile, Delhi has recorded 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest since the pandemic began over a year ago, and 28,395 new cases of COVID-19. There are 85,575 active cases in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

