Mexico reports 4,262 new coronavirus cases, 582 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 4,262 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 582 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,311,172 infections and 213,048 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Also Read: Mexico says outsourcing to be strictly limited

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)