DRDO to set up two 500-bed COVID hospitals in Haryana
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday informed that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be setting up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals of 500 beds each in the state.ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 21-04-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 09:49 IST
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday informed that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be setting up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals of 500 beds each in the state. In a tweet, Vij said that the hospitals will be set up at Panipat and Hissar and Western Command has been asked to provide doctors and other medical staff.
"DRDO will setup two Dedicated Covid Hospitals in Haryana of 500 beds each at Panipat and Hissar. Western Command has been asked to provide Doctors and other Medical staff. Work to start immediately," Vij tweeted. Meanwhile, Haryana reported 7,811 new cases, 3,367 recoveries and 35 deaths, taking the case tally to 3,71,624. The death toll in the state is at 3,483.
3,146 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and 3,663 people recovered from the disease in the said period, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
