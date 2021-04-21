Thailand reports 1,458 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Thailand reported 1,458 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and two new deaths, as the country deals with a third wave of infections that saw record new cases on most days last week.

The new infections took the total number recorded in Thailand to 46,643, with 110 deaths. A third of the total cases have come this month alone.

