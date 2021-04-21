Left Menu

DRDO to set up 2 COVID-19 hospitals in Panipat, Hisar: Haryana minister Vij

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-04-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 12:10 IST
DRDO to set up 2 COVID-19 hospitals in Panipat, Hisar: Haryana minister Vij
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals of 500 beds each in Panipat and Hisar, Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday.

The Army's Western Command has been asked to provide doctors and other medical staff for the facilities, he said.

''DRDO will set up two Dedicated Covid Hospitals in Haryana of 500 beds each at Panipat and Hissar,'' Vij tweeted.

''Work to start (on setting up of these hospitals) immediately,'' he added.

Haryana has registered a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the last three weeks.

On April 20, the state recorded 7,811 new cases of COVID-19, its biggest single-day spike so far, while 35 people succumbed to the viral disease on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in the state is currently over 50,000.

Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat districts, all falling in the National Capital Region, have seen a sharp jump in new cases recently, even as some others like Panchkula, Karnal and Kurukshetra also added to the surge.

Vij and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier sought to assure the people on the COVID-19 situation, saying there was no need to panic and that the state has adequate beds, oxygen and medicines available.

