Aurangabad district sees 1,337 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths

Aurangabad district has reported 1,337 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 37 fatalities, taking the tally to 1,11,830 and the toll to 2,217, an official said on Wednesday.

At 706, most of the fresh infections were reported from rural areas while 631 cases were recorded in Aurangabad city.

In Aurangabad, a total of 1,840 patients were discharged, taking the count of recoveries so far to 94,523.

The district is now left with 15,090 active cases, the official added.

Of the 279 citizens who were found roaming without any valid reason on Tuesday, four were found to be infected after testing.

A total of 55 people were also found positive for coronavirus at six entry points to Aurangabad, a civic official said.

