Night curfew to be imposed indefinitely in Agartala from Apr 22

The Tripura government has decided to impose a seven-hour night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area from Thursday onwards for an indefinite period to contain the spread of COVID-19, a notification said.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. The capital city has been reporting most of the coronavirus cases in the state.

The order issued by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar said that essential services have been exempted from the purview of the curfew.

Various recruitment examinations, including Joint Recruitment Board of Manpower and Employment Department and physical test of the IR battalion, however, stand postponed.

The government has also imposed restrictions on gatherings in closed places, allowing a maximum of 50 percent hall occupancy with a ceiling of 100 people in marriages and 20 in funerals.

It said that organizers have to deploy an adequate number of volunteers to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the state's coronavirus tally rose to 34,186 as 92 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 391 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said.

Tripura now has 446 active cases, while 33,205 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, he added.

