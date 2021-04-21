Left Menu

Swiss unlikely to relax pandemic restriction more until May 26

Switzerland does not expect further large-scale relaxations of its coronavirus restrictions until May 26, the government said on Wednesday, citing the ongoing fragile situation in the country and reopening steps already under way.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:32 IST
Swiss unlikely to relax pandemic restriction more until May 26

Switzerland does not expect further large-scale relaxations of its coronavirus restrictions until May 26, the government said on Wednesday, citing the ongoing fragile situation in the country and reopening steps already under way. The country is now in a so-called protection phase, which will last until all people in particularly vulnerable groups like the elderly have received both doses of vaccines, likely by the end of May, the government said.

"Due to the need to protect at-risk persons who have not yet been vaccinated, the openings as of April 19, 2021, and the already fragile epidemiological situation, it will hardly be possible to take further opening steps before May 26, 2021," the government said in a statement. Switzerland further eased its COVID-19 restrictions last week, allowing restaurants to reopen outdoor terraces and sports events to take place with audiences from Monday.

Cinemas and concert venues were also allowed to readmit guests, albeit with limits on visitor numbers. On Wednesday the government said it would reassess the situation on May 12 before deciding on further reopenings, including steps like allowing large events and bars and nightclubs to reopen.

Other steps envisaged, if everyone who is willing to be vaccinated gets their jabs as expected by the end of July, include the resumption of in-person lessons in universities and relaxations of visitor limits to shops. Stores and schools are open in Switzerland, which has adopted a lighter touch approach to the latest wave of infections than neighbouring Germany.

Still, the number of cases remains stubbornly high with 2,686 new infections reported on Wednesday, taking the total to 642,131. Eight more deaths were reported in Switzerland and neighbouring Liechtenstein, taking the death toll since the outbreak of virus last year to 9,906.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to major European clubs withdrawing from Super League

Eight of the 12 founding members have withdrawn from the European Super League, including Spains Atletico Madrid and Italys Inter Milan and all the six English Premier League clubs involved in the breakaway project.The withdrawals came amid...

Assam CM directs officials to rescue kidnapped ONGC employees

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday condemned the kidnapping of three Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC employees by suspected ULFAI militants and directed the chief secretary and the DGP to take all steps to rescue them...

AUTOSHOW-Tesla apologies after customer protested at autoshow, says to share car data with Chinese regulator

Tesla Inc apologised to Chinese consumers for not addressing a customers complaints in a timely way, and said it would launch a review of its service operations in the worlds biggest auto market. The unusual public apology from Tesla follow...

Biden to say US will soon hit 200 million goal on vaccine shots-official

President Joe Biden will announce on Wednesday that the United States will reach his 100-day goal of getting 200 million coronavirus vaccine shots in arms this week, a White House official said. The goal is being achieved more than a week b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021