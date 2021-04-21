Left Menu

Delhi Police sets up 3 Covid care centres for personnel, their family

In view of the rising coronavirus infection in the national capital, Delhi Police has set up three Covid care centres at Shahdra, Rohini and PTS Dwarka for police personnel and their families.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:04 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In view of the rising coronavirus infection in the national capital, Delhi Police has set up three Covid care centres at Shahdra, Rohini and PTS Dwarka for police personnel and their families. As per a statement from the Delhi Police, doctors in these facilities will be provided by GTB hospital, while nurses and paramedics from Hamdard Foundation will attend to patients.

"Delhi Police has set up a fully functional covid care centre in the newly built quarters at PS Shahdra complex with 78 beds of which 20 are oxygen beds. Two more care centres have also been set up at Rohini and PTS Dwarka. Rohini facility has 20 beds of which 10 are oxygen beds. PTS Dwarka facility will be the next to go operational," the statement read. "The Doctors are being provided by GTB hospital whereas nurses and paramedic staff are being provided by Hamdard Foundation while the Oxygen cylinders are being provided by Seva Bharati," it added.

Delhi Police said the facility and medicines will be provided from Delhi Police resources that also includes a dedicated ambulance that will be stationed there to attend to emergencies. "A police team under an Inspector will look after the facility and coordination in each place. These facilities to work as Covid Care Centres for Delhi police personnel and their family members have been made for immediate relief of the patients till the time they get admission in regular covid hospitals," police said.

Police informed that at present, one doctor and one nursing officer from GTB hospital and one doctor from Gangaram hospital and four nursing assistants from Hamdard Foundation are present at the Shahdra facility round the clock, "which will be increased as per the patient load". "The District and unit officers were told to keep sufficient stock of covid equipment like PPE kits, masks, sanitisers etc and pay attention to repeated cleanliness of toilets and common areas of the barracks and police stations. Daily health monitoring of the staff should be carried out for Covid safety," police added. (ANI)

