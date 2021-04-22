Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao undergoes CT Scan, other tests

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao underwent a CT Scan and other general medical tests here at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda on Wednesday. The Chief Minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 19 and since then he has quarantined himself at his farmhouse on the advice from doctors.

According to Chief Minister's office, the doctors who conducted tests on CM on Wednesday, said KCR's condition is stable and he will recover in a short time. Quoting the doctors, the CMO official statement said, "CM KCR lungs are normal and there is no infection in them. Blood samples are collected to conduct the normal blood tests. The results of the blood tests will be known today."

These tests were done under the supervision of the Chief Minister's personal physician Dr MV Rao. Along with the CM, Minister KT Rama Rao, MP J Santosh Kumar and other family members were present.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)