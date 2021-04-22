Left Menu

Study focuses on improving survival in pancreatic cancer

Researchers have uncovered a molecular pathway that enhances chemotherapy resistance in some pancreatic cancer patients. Targeting an RNA to interrupt its activity could improve patient response to therapy and increase their overall survival.

ANI | Updated: 22-04-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 10:28 IST
Study focuses on improving survival in pancreatic cancer
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers have uncovered a molecular pathway that enhances chemotherapy resistance in some pancreatic cancer patients. Targeting an RNA to interrupt its activity could improve patient response to therapy and increase their overall survival. The study led by Nagoya University researchers and colleagues in Japan, was published in the journal Cancer Research.

"Pancreatic cancer is one of the most aggressive human malignancies, with an overall med ian survival that is less than five months," says cancer biologist Yutaka Kondo of Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine. "This poor prognosis is partially due to a lack of potent therapeutic strategies against pancreatic cancer, so more effective treatments are urgently needed." Kondo and his colleagues focused their attention on a long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) called taurine upregulating gene 1 (TUG1). lncRNAs are gene regulators, several of which have recently been identified for helping some cancers resist chemotherapy. TUG1 is already known for being overexpressed in gastrointestinal cancers that have a poor prognosis and are resistant to chemotherapy.

The researchers found TUG1 was overexpressed in a group of patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. These patients were resistant to the standard chemotherapy treatment 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), and died much sooner compared to cancer patients with low TUG1 expression levels. Further laboratory tests showed TUG1 counteracts a specific microRNA, leading to increased activity of an enzyme, called dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase, which breaks down 5-FU into a compound that can't kill cancer cells.

Kondo and his team found they could suppress TUG1 during 5-FU treatment of mice with pancreatic cancer by using antisense oligonucleotides attached to a specially designed cancer-targeting drug delivery system. Antisense oligonucleotides interfere with gene expression. "Our data provides evidence that our therapeutic approach against pancreatic cancer could be promising," says Kondo.

The team now plans to conduct further laboratory investigations to test the effectiveness of their therapeutic strategy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals children with weaker immune system not showing higher risk of severe COVID-19 infection

Children with weakened immune systems have not shown a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 infection despite commonly displaying symptoms, a new study suggests. During a 16-week period that covered the first wave of the pandemic, rese...

Study reveals wildfire smoke linked to skin disease

A new study suggests that the dangers posed by wildfire smoke may also extend to the largest organ in the human body and our first line of defence against the outside threat the skin. During the two weeks in November 2018 when wildfire smok...

US exit from Afghanistan likely to leave NATO's Afghan employees at Taliban's mercy

NATOs in-country employees could be targeted by the Taliban after after foreign troops withdraw from Afghanistan as they consider the alliances Afghan employees traitors working for occupying forces. A former NATO worker, who asked not to b...

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children patients may not pose highest risk to hospital staffThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021