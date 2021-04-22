Left Menu

Maharahstra Health Minister slams Centre for inadequate remdesivir allocation

Stating that the Centre was earlier providing 35,000 daily doses of Remdesivir injections to Maharashtra, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that the state has now been allocated 26,000 injections for the next 10 days as against the state's daily need of over 50,000 doses.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Stating that the Centre was earlier providing 35,000 daily doses of Remdesivir injections to Maharashtra, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that the state has now been allocated 26,000 injections for the next 10 days as against the state's daily need of over 50,000 doses. Speaking to ANI here today, Tope said, "Currently, we need more around 50,000 doses on a daily basis. Earlier, we were allotted around 35,000 doses by the Centre daily. Now we have been allocated only 26,000 injections daily for the next 10 days by the Centre. We were already getting a deficit of around 25,000 daily doses, and looking at today's allotment, we are now more short of the vaccine."

"It is very important for the Centre to keep in mind the deficit we are facing currently. Remdesivir is not the last solution to treat this disease. But, at the same time, serious patients still need it, said he Maharashtra Health Minister. He further added, "I therefore humbly appeal to the Government of India to allot more injections to the State, a letter will be written to them today. I will personally also have a word with them, the chief minister too will take up the issue with the Centre."

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra is among the ten states that account for 75.66 per cent of the country's new COVID-19 cases and among the five states that cumulatively account for 59.99 per cent of India's total Active Cases.The state recorded the highest daily new cases at 67,468 in the last 24 hours said the ministry. It further stated that in the last 24 hours, the state reported maximum casualties at 568. Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported as many as 3,14,835 new COVID-19 cases and 2,104 deaths were reported, taking the total cases to 1,59,30,965, including 22,91,428 active cases.

The death toll related to the infection stands at 1,84,657.As many as 1,34,54,880 recoveries have been reported so far, out of which 1,78,841 were reported in the last 24 hours.The total number of vaccinations in the country stands at 13,23,30,644. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 27,27,05,103 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 21. Of these, 16,51,711 were tested yesterday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

