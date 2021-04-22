Left Menu

Plea in HC seeking directions to Centre, Delhi govt to facilitate urgent critical oxygen supply to hospital

Saroj Hospital, Rohini has approached Delhi High Court seeking urgent directions to the Centre and Delhi Government to facilitate an urgent critical oxygen supply to the hospital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Saroj Hospital, Rohini has approached Delhi High Court seeking urgent directions to the Centre and Delhi Government to facilitate an urgent critical oxygen supply to the hospital. The plea states that Saroj Super Specialty hospital was recently declared as one of the 14 COVID-19 nominated hospitals to provide all the beds in the hospital for COVID patients in Delhi.

"The supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen has been very erratic and irregular with only 4 - 6 hours supply being made by the Vendor, i.e. INOX, which also reaches the Hospital only when the Oxygen in the tank is at the brink," the plea states. It also states that since the past 3 days there have been two occasions when the Oxygen Lorry/Tank reached Hospital when 10-15 minutes Oxygen was left in the tank.

According to the petition, out of 180 beds, the hospital had 154 beds filled (due to non-availability of oxygen), however, due to lack of oxygen certain patients chose to discharge their patients in the last 3 days and the Hospital currently has 130 patients. The plea also states that currently, 70 patients are critical and in intensive care and 48 patients are on invasive and non-invasive ventilator support and need high flow oxygen. The Waiting list has at least 172 patients with 64 of them critical with high Oxygen support requirements. Thus, the Bed capacity is under-utilised due to a lack of oxygen.

Presently, Saroj Super Specialty Hospital is having 154 + 35 per cent (180) bed capacity, together with the attached facility of Seven Seas Hotel, Plea read The Delhi High Court to hear the plea shortly.

The plea also mentions that as on 10.00 am in the morning of 22.04.2021, Saroj Super Specialty hospital had only an LMO/Liquid medical oxygen supply of 60 minutes left, after which it has taken the desperate back up the measure of using oxygen cylinders support which will last another few hours at the most and is likely to run out in the afternoon. Today morning, i.e. April 22, 2021, as on 8:30 am, INOX, pleaded helplessness to supply oxygen when the last supply was at its brink. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

