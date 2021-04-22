Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rise more than 9,000

New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by more than 9,000 in 24 hours, the highest level since early January, data released on Thursday showed.

The National Institute for Health (RIVM) recorded 9,648 cases, indicating a rising trend just days before plans to easy tough lockdown restrictions.

