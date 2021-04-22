Left Menu

Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rise more than 9,000

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 22-04-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 19:01 IST
Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rise more than 9,000

New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by more than 9,000 in 24 hours, the highest level since early January, data released on Thursday showed.

The National Institute for Health (RIVM) recorded 9,648 cases, indicating a rising trend just days before plans to easy tough lockdown restrictions.

Also Read: India, Netherlands announce strategic partnership on water

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines 'do not appear to pose serious risk' during pregnancy: Study

The mRNA Covid-19 vaccines by PfizerBioNTech and Moderna do not appear to pose any serious risk during pregnancy, according to new data published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. CNN reported that pregnant women with COVID-...

IPL's 'Cluster Caravan' format can be used for T20 WC in India, hints ICC's head of bio-safety

The twin city Cluster Caravan format being used by the BCCI in the ongoing IPL could be the template for the ICC during the T20 World Cup the country is hosting in October-November, feels the global governing bodys bio-safety head Dave Musk...

IMF chief urges G20 to adopt carbon price floor to reach climate goals

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday urged the Group of 20 major economies to adopt an international carbon price floor to help reach agreement on carbon pricing, which she said was essential to combating climate change.M...

Amazon and Nestle join public-private plan to save world's forests

The United States, Norway and Britain joined forces with companies including Amazon and Nestle on Thursday to launch a project aimed at protecting the worlds tropical forests. Announcing the Lowering Emissions by Accelerating Forest finance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021