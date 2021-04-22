Osmanabad's COVID-19 tally rises by 662, death toll by 30

Osmanabad district in Maharashtra has reported 662 coronavirus positive cases in a day, which took its overall tally to 9,821, officials said on Thursday.

These cases were reported on Wednesday.

The death of 30 patients during the day took the district's death toll to 779, they said.

Out of the 662 new cases, 354 were reported from Osmanabad tehsil alone.

There are 5,919 active COVID-19 cases in Osmanabad district at present, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)