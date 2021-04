Telangana adds 5,567 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

(Eds: Updates with info on TRS MP testing COVID-19 positive) Hyderabad, Apr 22 (PTI): Telangana reported 5,567 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to over 3.73 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,899 with 23 more fatalities, the highest ever in a single day.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 989, followed by Rangareddy 437 and Medchal Malkajgiri 421, a government bulletin said on Thursday providing details as of 8 PM on April 21.

The total number of cumulative cases stood at 3,73,468 while with 2,251 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,21,788.

The state has 49,781 active cases and over 1.02 lakh samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, over 1.21 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.27 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.50 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 86.16 per cent, while it was 84.5 per cent in the country.

Meanwhile, TRS Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar, nephew of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, tested positive for coronavirus.

''Unfortunately, tested positive for #COVID. Thanks for the enquiries about my health. Have no symptoms as of now.

Under the supervision of the doctors. #StayHome to #StaySafe. If have to go out please #MaskUp Face with medical mask,'' Santosh Kumar tweeted.

Santosh Kumar, state Minister KT Rama Rao and other family members were present at a corporate hospital here on Wednesday, where the CM underwent medical tests after testing positive for COVID-19, an official release earlier said.

According to a separate release, over 29.73 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 4.18 lakh got their second shot also as of April 20.

