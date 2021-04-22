Over 33.2 million Britons have received first COVID vaccine dose

Over 33.2 million Britons have received first COVID vaccine doseReuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 20:51 IST
A total of 33.26 million Britons have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with 11.20 million people having been given both doses, according to official figures released on Thursday.
A further 2,729 cases and 18 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were also reported.
