Turkey reports 54,791 new coronavirus cases, 354 more deaths - ministry

The data also showed 354 people died due to COVID-19 in the same period, down from a record-high 362 a day earlier, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 37,329. Turkey ranks fourth globally in number of daily cases based on a seven-day average, according to a Reuters tally.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:42 IST
Turkey logged 54,791 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed on Thursday, down from a record of more than 63,000 cases reported last week.

Turkey ranks fourth globally in number of daily cases based on a seven-day average, according to a Reuters tally. Ankara has also tightened restrictions as infections and deaths surged to record highs after an easing of measures in March. A curfew between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. is in place on weekdays, as well as full weekend lockdowns and other measures. A three-day lockdown that started at 1400 GMT on Thursday was also imposed due to Friday being a national holiday.

