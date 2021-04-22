Left Menu

Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital left with five hours of oxygen supply, say officials

Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday said that the hospital has medical oxygen in store is for 5 hours for peripheral use till 1 am and lesser for high flow use.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:35 IST
Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital left with five hours of oxygen supply, say officials
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday said that the hospital has medical oxygen in store is for 5 hours for peripheral use till 1 am and lesser for high flow use. According to the officials of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, there are more than 510 COVID-19 patients admitted in the hospital out of which 142 patients are on high flow oxygen support.

"We are in dire need of oxygen supplies," the officials said at 8 pm today. Delhi reported 24,638 new COVID-19 cases and 249 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Delhi government's health department on Wednesday.

With the addition of fresh cases, Delhi's Covid tally reached 9,30,179. At present, there are 85,364 active cases in the city. Furthermore, a total of 24,600 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,31,928. The death toll in the national capital has soared up to 12,887. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

PIL in SC to transfer Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to AIIMS Delhi from Mathura hospital

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists KUWJ on Thursday filed a habeas corpus writ petition before the Supreme Court seeking its immediate direction to transfer journalist Siddique Kappan from Mathura hospital to AIIMS Delhi due to his ser...

Oxygen Express leaves for Maharashtra from RINL plant

State-run RINL on Thursday said the Oxygen Express train with 100 tonnes medical oxygen has left for Maharashtra from its plant in Visakhapatnam. First Oxygen Express chugged off RINL VizagSteelPlant site carrying 100 tons of Liquid Medical...

Pope Francis praises efforts in climate summit

Pope Francis is urging participants in the U.S.-hosted global climate summit to ensure that the post-pandemic world is cleaner, purer and preserved.Francis delivered a short video message Thursday to the summit, praising the initiative. He ...

FACTBOX-Global climate schemes putting a price on carbon emissions

The United States, Japan and Canada announced more ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions at a global climate summit on Thursday hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, an event meant to spur big nations to combat global warmin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021