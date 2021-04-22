Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital left with five hours of oxygen supply, say officials

Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday said that the hospital has medical oxygen in store is for 5 hours for peripheral use till 1 am and lesser for high flow use. According to the officials of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, there are more than 510 COVID-19 patients admitted in the hospital out of which 142 patients are on high flow oxygen support.

"We are in dire need of oxygen supplies," the officials said at 8 pm today. Delhi reported 24,638 new COVID-19 cases and 249 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Delhi government's health department on Wednesday.

With the addition of fresh cases, Delhi's Covid tally reached 9,30,179. At present, there are 85,364 active cases in the city. Furthermore, a total of 24,600 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,31,928. The death toll in the national capital has soared up to 12,887. (ANI)

