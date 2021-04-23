180 new cases push Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 15,486

Meghalaya on Thursday reported 180 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 15,486, a health department official said.

The state now has 1,131 active cases, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Sixty-eight people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 14,198, he said.

The death toll remained at 157, as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, War said.

The state has so far conducted over 4.43 lakh sample tests for COVID-19.

Altogether, 1.88 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, with over 50,000 of them having received both doses of the vaccine, he said.

