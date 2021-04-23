Left Menu

Venezuela opposition approves $100 mln in frozen funds for COVID-19 vaccines

Opposition leader Juan Guaido and allies have for months been negotiating with the government of President Nicolas Maduro to pay for vaccines using the funds. The Trump administration froze $342 million in Venezuelan central bank deposits as part of a 2019 program and put them at the disposal of Guaido, who the United States recognizes as the country's legitimate president.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 23-04-2021 05:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 05:21 IST
Venezuela opposition approves $100 mln in frozen funds for COVID-19 vaccines

Venezuela's opposition on Thursday agreed to use $100 million in funds frozen in the United States to pay for coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX program, as the South American nation remains one of the slowest in inoculating against the disease. Opposition leader Juan Guaido and allies have for months been negotiating with the government of President Nicolas Maduro to pay for vaccines using the funds.

The Trump administration froze $342 million in Venezuelan central bank deposits as part of a 2019 program and put them at the disposal of Guaido, who the United States recognizes as the country's legitimate president. "We are making a new effort to meet what is most needed today by approving an additional $100 million for vaccines against COVID-19," Guaido wrote in a tweet.

That adds to $30 million previously approved for COVAX payments from the same pool of funds, Guaido's allies said in a statement. Using the funds requires approval by the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control, or OFAC. Opposition leaders say they have requested a license to use those funds for vaccine payments.

Maduro for months said U.S. sanctions made it impossible for his administration to pay for vaccines. But this month, he announced a surprise transfer of $64 million to the GAVI vaccine alliance to pay for inoculations, and later said another transfer had been made to access around 11 million vaccines via COVAX.

Venezuela has so far received just 800,000 vaccine doses, which have come from Russia and China. The country has reported a relatively low level of coronavirus infections, with around 187,000 cases and some 2,000 deaths.

Doctors and scientists have attributed this to early lockdown measures, as well as chronic gasoline shortages in 2020 that restricted citizen mobility and thus limited the spread of the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

US applauds India for stepping up its climate change commitment

The Biden administration has applauded India for stepping up its climate change commitment including the partnership with the US to deploy 450 gigawatts of renewable power to meet the ambitious 2030 target for climate action and clean energ...

Rugby-'Super Round' scrapped in Trans-Tasman competition

Australia and New Zealands Trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition will start as planned from May 14 but organisers have abandoned the Super Round which would have had a full round of matches at the same venue in the third week. Round three wi...

Biden set to nominate Homendy to head U.S. NTSB

President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Jennifer Homendy to chair the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board NTSB, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Homendy has served on the board since 2018 and previously was ...

U.S. moves to ax Trump rule banning California emission regulations

President Joe Bidens administration said on Thursday it is moving to withdraw a Trump White House rule that sought to bar states from setting vehicle emissions rules or zero-emission vehicle mandates. The National Highway Traffic Safety Adm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021