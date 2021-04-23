Indonesia to restrict foreign travellers coming from India over coronavirus

Indonesia will stop issuing visas for foreigners who have been in India in the past 14 days to prevent the spread of different coronavirus strains, its chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Friday.

Indonesians arriving from India will be allowed to enter, however, but must follow stricter health protocols and quarantine, the minister said. The measures are effective Sunday. India on Friday reported the world's highest daily toll of new cases, surpassing 330,000.

