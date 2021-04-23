Left Menu

COVID-19 survivors face increased risk of death, serious illness: Study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 15:51 IST
COVID-19 survivors face increased risk of death, serious illness: Study

COVID-19 survivors -- including those not sick enough to be hospitalised -- have an increased risk of death in the six months following diagnosis with the virus, according to the largest comprehensive study of long COVID-19 to date.

The research, published in the journal Nature on Thursday, reveals the massive burden this disease is likely to place on the world's population in the coming years, they said.

The researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in the US also have catalogued the numerous diseases associated with COVID-19, providing a big-picture overview of the long-term complications of COVID-19.

They confirmed that, despite being initially a respiratory virus, long COVID-19 can affect nearly every organ system in the body.

The study involved more than 87,000 COVID-19 patients and nearly five million control patients.

''Our study demonstrates that up to six months after diagnosis, the risk of death following even a mild case of COVID-19 is not trivial and increases with disease severity,'' said study senior author Ziyad Al-Aly, an assistant professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine.

''Physicians must be vigilant in evaluating people who have had COVID-19. These patients will need integrated, multidisciplinary care,'' Al-Aly said.

The researchers were able to calculate the potential scale of the problems first glimpsed from anecdotal accounts and smaller studies that hinted at the wide-ranging side effects of surviving COVID-19.

These side effects include breathing problems, irregular heart rhythms, mental health issues and hair loss, they said.

''This study differs from others that have looked at long COVID-19 because, rather than focusing on just the neurologic or cardiovascular complications, for example, we took a broad view and used the vast databases of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) to comprehensively catalogue all diseases that may be attributable to COVID-19,'' said Al-Aly.

The researchers showed that, after surviving the initial infection --beyond the first 30 days of illness -- COVID-19 survivors had an almost 60 per cent increased risk of death over the following six months compared to the general population.

The researchers noted that at the six-month mark, excess deaths among all COVID-19 survivors were estimated at eight people per 1,000 patients.

Among patients who were ill enough to be hospitalised with COVID-19 and who survived beyond the first 30 days of illness, there were 29 excess deaths per 1,000 patients over the following six months, they said.

''These later deaths due to long-term complications of the infection are not necessarily recorded as deaths due to COVID-19,'' Al-Aly said.

''As far as total pandemic death toll, these numbers suggest that the deaths we are counting due to the immediate viral infection are only the tip of the iceberg,'' he added.

The researchers analysed data from the national health-care databases of the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

The dataset included 73,435 VHA patients with confirmed COVID-19 but who were not hospitalised.

For comparison, almost 5 million VHA patients were included who did not have a COVID-19 diagnosis and were not hospitalised during this time frame.

The veterans in the study were primarily men -- almost 88 per cent -- but the large sample size meant that the study still included 8,880 women with confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey detains dozens in cryptocurrency probe, seeks founder's arrest

Turkey detained dozens of people in an investigation of a cryptocurrency trading platform and sought its founders arrest in Albania, police said on Friday, after Turks filed criminal complaints saying they had been scammed. The Thodex platf...

COVID-19: GMCH resumes telephone service for OPD appointments

As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the coastal state, the Goa Medical College and Hospital GMCH on Friday resumed its telephone service for appointments to the outpatient department OPD.State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, in a media s...

Defence ministry decides to airlift 23 oxygen generation plants from Germany

The defense ministry has decided to airlift 23 mobile oxygen generating plants from Germany as several states reeled under an acute shortage of medical oxygen due to a massive surge in coronavirus cases, officials said Friday.They said each...

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Amplitude Solution receives FDA authorization for COVID-19 testing

Mumbai, India April 23rd, 2021 Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, received emergency use authorization EUA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA for Thermo Fisher Scientific Amplitude Solution with the T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021