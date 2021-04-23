Left Menu

COVID-19: GMCH resumes telephone service for OPD appointments

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the coastal state, the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday resumed its telephone service for appointments to the outpatient department (OPD).

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, in a media statement, said patients should book their appointments in advance before arriving at the hospital.

''In view of the rising cases in Goa, we have resumed telephone service for OPD appointments at the GMCH,'' he said.

''In our attempt to ensure that outpatient facilities are catered to without any hassle during this unprecedented time, it is advisable to book appointments in advance,'' Rane added.

Goa on Thursday reported 1,410 new infections and 21 deaths. The state's COVID-19 tally has reached 72,224, including 964 casualties.

