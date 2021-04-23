Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5.40 pm.

MH-HOSPITAL-2ND LD FIRE Another hospital, another fire: 13 die in Virar ICU blaze Virar (Maha): Apr 23 (PTI) Thirteen COVID-19 patients died in a blaze at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

BOM9 MH-MAHAJAN-AUDIO LS Speaker should look into news of my death: Sumitra Mahajan Mumbai: A popular misquote attributed to Mark Twain states: The reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated.

BOM15 MH-NIA-LD ARREST Ambani security scare-Hiran case: NIA arrests one more Mumbai cop Mumbai: The NIA on Friday arrested Mumbai police inspector Sunil Mane in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, an official said.

BOM22 MH UDDHAV-PM-MEETING Airlift oxygen, give adequate vaccines, allow Remdesivir imports: Thackeray tells PM Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday demanded additional medical oxygen for the state, adequate supply of vaccines and permission to import Remdesivir to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases.

