Austria plans to let restaurants, hotels and theatres reopen on May 19

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:12 IST
Austria plans to loosen its coronavirus restrictions on May 19, letting restaurants, hotels and theatres reopen their doors for the first time in more than five months, the government said on Friday despite concerns about stubbornly high infections.

"The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter," Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told a news conference. A government statement published at the same time said a nighttime curfew would be scrapped, though meetings between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. would generally be limited to four adults.

