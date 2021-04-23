Left Menu

Austria plans to let restaurants, hotels and theatres reopen on May 19

Austria plans to loosen its coronavirus restrictions on May 19, letting restaurants, hotels and theatres reopen their doors for the first time in more than five months, the government said on Friday despite concerns about stubbornly high infections. Austria has had three national lockdowns during the pandemic, the last of which was loosened in February to let non-essential shops reopen and switch back to a nighttime curfew from all-day restrictions on movement.

Reuters | Viena | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:35 IST
Austria plans to let restaurants, hotels and theatres reopen on May 19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Austria plans to loosen its coronavirus restrictions on May 19, letting restaurants, hotels and theatres reopen their doors for the first time in more than five months, the government said on Friday despite concerns about stubbornly high infections.

Austria has had three national lockdowns during the pandemic, the last of which was loosened in February to let non-essential shops reopen and switch back to a nighttime curfew from all-day restrictions on movement. Rising infections in the east of the country, however, forced Vienna and the surrounding province to reintroduce a lockdown over Easter that is still in effect as hospitals remain strained by the more infectious variant of the virus first detected in Britain. There are still more than 2,000 infections a day nationally.

"The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter," Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told a news conference. He conceded that the move would increase infections but added that accelerating vaccinations particularly of the over-65s meant hospitalisations would not necessarily increase. A government statement published at the same time said a nighttime curfew would be scrapped, though meetings between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. would generally be limited to four adults.

Tables in restaurants and cafes will be limited to 10 people outdoors and four people indoors while cultural events will be subjected to various restrictions and capped at 3,000 people outdoors and 1,500 people indoors, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia bans Lebanese produce over drug smuggling

Saudi Arabia announced on Friday a ban on imports of fruits and vegetables from Lebanon, blaming an increase in drug smuggling, in a measure that will add to Lebanons economic woes.The country is already in the throes of a deep financial cr...

Access to justice now depends on access to technology: CJI Bobde

Outgoing Chief Justice of India CJI S A Bobde, credited with ensuring Supreme Courts quick transition to technology during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, referred to new kind of equality and inequality in virtual hearings, saying now ...

EU to shortly sign world's largest vaccine deal with Pfizer

The European Commission said it expects to seal the worlds biggest vaccine supply deal within days, securing up to 1.8 billion doses of Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine for the next few years as a debate rages over unfair access to shots for the wo...

BRIEF-EMA Official Says For All Age Categories, There Are Some Benefits Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

EMA OFFICIAL SAYS INTERIM CONCLUSION IS THAT BENEFITS OF VACCINATION INCREASE WITH AGE AND PREVALENCE OF INFECTION IN COMMUNITY EMA OFFICIAL SAYS BENEFITS OF ASTRAZENECA VACCINE OUTWEIGH RISKS EMA OFFICIAL SAYS WE ARE STEPPING BACK FROM G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021