Germany lists India as coronavirus "high incidence area"Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-04-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 20:22 IST
Germany has classified India, Qatar, Oman, Tunisia and Cape Verde as new coronavirus "high incidence areas" due to the number of infections there, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Friday. People returning to Germany from high incidence areas must register with the German authorities before travelling and then quarantine on their return.
Germany has downgraded Albania and Moldova to risk areas, from high risk areas, the RKI said. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Catherine Evans)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
