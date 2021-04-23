Left Menu

UK records 2,678 new COVID cases, 40 deaths on Friday

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-04-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 20:41 IST
UK records 2,678 new COVID cases, 40 deaths on Friday
Representative Image

Britain recorded 2,678 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a drop on 2,729 recorded the previous day, according to government data, while a further 40 people had died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test.

The government said 33,388,637 people had received a first vaccination dose, up from 33,257,651 the previous day, and 11,623,671 had received a second dose.

