UK records 2,678 new COVID cases, 40 deaths on Friday

Britain recorded 2,678 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a drop on 2,729 recorded the previous day, according to government data, while a further 40 people had died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test.

The government said 33,388,637 people had received a first vaccination dose, up from 33,257,651 the previous day, and 11,623,671 had received a second dose.

