Left Menu

WRAPUP 3-WHO, Macron condemn global vaccine divide as COVAX scheme marks first year

Coronavirus vaccines remain out of reach in the poorest countries, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, marking the first anniversary of the COVAX dose-sharing facility. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has repeatedly denounced inequities in vaccine distribution and urged wealthier countries to share excess doses to help inoculate health workers in low-income countries.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 21:30 IST
WRAPUP 3-WHO, Macron condemn global vaccine divide as COVAX scheme marks first year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus vaccines remain out of reach in the poorest countries, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, marking the first anniversary of the COVAX dose-sharing facility.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has repeatedly denounced inequities in vaccine distribution and urged wealthier countries to share excess doses to help inoculate health workers in low-income countries. More than 3.2 million people have died in the pandemic worldwide.

"Nearly 900 million vaccine doses have been administered globally, but over 81% have gone to high- or upper middle-income countries, while low-income countries have received just 0.3%," Tedros said in a report about the ACT (Access to COVID-19 Tools) Accelerator set up a year ago. The European Commission said it had sealed the world's biggest vaccine supply deal, agreeing to buy up to 1.8 billion doses of Pfizer's vaccine for the next few years as a debate rages over access to shots for the world's poorest people.

Its President Ursula Von der Leyen, in a recorded message to the WHO press conference: "The response of too many leaders was 'my country first'. We made a different choice. We knew that we needed to fight this virus not just at home but in all continents and countries, from Asia's megacities to Africa's most remote villages." Tedros also said that he was concerned about the rising caseload in India saying: "The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do." India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day on Friday, surpassing 330,000 new cases, as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents and lack of medical oxygen.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that one in six Europeans had been vaccinated, one in five in North America but just one in 100 in Africa. "It's unacceptable," he said.

France will step up vaccine donations to COVAX in the coming months, providing 500,000 shots, including from suppliers other than AstraZeneca, Macron said, urging others to do the same. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called on pharmaceutical companies to transfer mRNA vaccine technology to low- and middle-income countries "free of intellectual property barriers".

"Let us together challenge vaccine nationalism and ensure that protecting intellectual property rights does not come at the expense of human lives," he added. The ACT Accelerator still needs $19 billion this year, Tedros said adding: "That's a drop in the ocean compared with the trillions of dollars governments are spending on supporting their economies, and the massive revenues that most vaccine makers are generating."

Dag Ulstein, Norwegian minister of international development, told the same briefing: "Continued lack of financial support for the ACT Accelerator poses a major obstacle for its ability to deliver at scale." COVAX, which has shipped 40.5 million doses to 118 countries so far, aims to secure 2 billion shots by the end of 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Democrats move 2 bills showing strength and limits of power

Democrats were on a roll. The House voted along party lines to make the nations capital the 51st state and two hours later, the Senate overwhelmingly approved bipartisan legislation to address violence against Asian Americans.Thursdays twin...

Over 3 lakh new COVID cases for second consecutive day; IAF airlifts empty oxygen containers to filling stations

With India staring at an oxygen shortage and several hospitals scrambling for it including in Delhi, where 25 COVID patients died in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in a 24-hour span, the Indian Air Force Friday airlifted empty oxygen containers to ...

Kerala businessman threatened, relieved of money; one held

Mangaluru, Apr 23 PTI A 33-year-old man has been arrested here on the charges of threatening a Kerala-based businessman and extorting money from him, police said on Friday.The arrested person has been identified asDivya Darshan, city police...

Schalke tightens security after fans attack relegated team

Schalke has tightened security and will file a criminal complaint against its own fans following a violent attack on players and staff after the team was relegated, the club said on Friday.When the team bus arrived at the stadium early Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021