UK's Johnson says he is looking at COVID help for India

UK's Johnson says he is looking at COVID help for IndiaReuters | London | Updated: 23-04-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 21:36 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he was looking at what he could do to help India, where the coronavirus pandemic is entering a deadly new phase with which its health services are struggling to cope.
"We're looking at what we can do to help and support the people of India," Johnson told British media on Friday, describing India as a great partner and explaining that the help could include providing ventilators or therapeutics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
