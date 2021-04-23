Left Menu

Give doctors with COVID-19 separate accommodation: Goa group

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:15 IST
Give doctors with COVID-19 separate accommodation: Goa group

Doctors infected with COVID-19 should be given separate accommodation so that they do not transmit the virus to their colleagues, an association of resident doctors in Goa said on Friday.

In a letter to the state health secretary, the Goa Association of Resident Doctors, all affiliated to the Goa Medical College and Hospital here, said 15 doctors have contracted the disease and eight are showing symptoms.

The GARD demanded separate accommodation for these doctors as there was no quarantine facility for them currently and the risk of infecting colleagues in the general hostel was high.

