BMC bed management plan: Home check-up before hosp admission

Symptomatic COVID-19 patients will be admitted in hospitals in Mumbai only after they are medically examined at home, civic chief IS Chahal said on Friday.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said ward level war rooms set up to tackle the outbreak will coordinate the process of getting such patients examined at home.

Chahal directed officials to form at least 10 medical teams in each ward to carry out this new bed allotment and management exercise, which is slated to begin from Sunday.

The home visits to examine symptomatic patients will take place between 7am and 11pm, while those needing attention urgently in hours other than these can approach the jumbo COVID centres, the BMC release said.

''The patient will be kept on waiting till the time a bed gets available in few hours, if the type of bed prescribed by a medical team will be unavailable,'' the release added.

