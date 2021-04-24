Left Menu

Rajasthan govt sets up 24x7 control room to tackle COVID-19 crisis

The Rajasthan government on Friday set up a 24x7 control room to handle the COVID-19 crisis in the state and deputed 20 officers who will work in three shifts, an official spokesperson said.The control room, set up in the IT Departments C-Scheme, will coordinate with district-level war rooms and different government departments for better management of the pandemic.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-04-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 01:07 IST
The Rajasthan government on Friday set up a 24x7 control room to handle the COVID-19 crisis in the state and deputed 20 officers who will work in three shifts, an official spokesperson said.

The control room, set up in the IT Department's C-Scheme, will coordinate with district-level war rooms and different government departments for better management of the pandemic. The control room will also coordinate to ensure oxygen supply to hospitals and the availability of beds in medical facilities, the spokesperson said.

IPS, RAS and RPS officers will work in three shifts of eight hours each in the control room. There will be five officers in each shift. An IPS officer will head each shift.

IPS officers Jainarayan, Anshuman Bhomia, Dr Ravi, Satyendra Singh are among the 20 officers who will run the control room, the spokesperson said.

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

