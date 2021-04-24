Left Menu

US health panel urges restarting J&J COVID-19 vaccinations

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2021 03:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 03:57 IST
US health panel urges restarting J&J COVID-19 vaccinations

US health advisers have urged resuming COVID-19 vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot, saying its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots — in line with Europe's rollout.

Federal health officials uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot, out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said while J&J's vaccine is important for fighting the pandemic, it's also critical that younger women be told about that risk in clear, understandable terms — so they can decide if they'd rather choose an alternate vaccine instead.

The panel voted 10-4 to lift an 11-day pause in use of the J&J shot while adding warnings that women and health workers would see in leaflets at vaccination clinics. The group debated but ultimately steered clear of outright age restrictions.

“This is an age group that is most at risk (of the clotting) that is getting vaccine predominately to save other peoples' lives and morbidity, not their own. And I think we have a responsibility to be certain that they know this,'' said Dr. Sarah Long of Drexel University College of Medicine, who voted against the proposal because she felt it did not go far enough in warning women.

The CDC and Food and Drug Administration will weigh Friday's recommendation in deciding whether to end the pause; the CDC typically follows the recommendation of its advisers and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has promised swift action.

European regulators earlier this week made a similar decision, deciding the clot risk was small enough to allow the rollout of J&J's shot.

At issue is a weird kind of blood clot that forms in unusual places, such as veins that drain blood from the brain, and in patients with abnormally low levels of the platelets that form clots. The CDC and Food and Drug Administration initially spotted six people who developed such clots one to three weeks after J&J vaccination. On Friday, health officials said nine more cases came to light in the last week or so.

The needle-in-a-haystack reports raised alarm because European regulators already had uncovered similar rare clots among recipients of another COVID-19 vaccine, from AstraZeneca. The AstraZeneca and J&J shots, while not identical, are made with the same technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

Science News Roundup: Scientists hope genetic engineering can revive the American chestnut tree; Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to resume use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine immediately

The United States can resume use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine immediately, top health regulators said on Friday, ending a 10-day pause to investigate the vaccines link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots. The U.S. ...

COVID-19: Study finds mother-to-baby infection rate low, indirect risk exists

Although mother-to-newborn transmission of coronavirus is rare, newborns of expectant mothers with COVID-19 can still suffer indirect adverse health risks as a result of worsening maternal illness due to the disease, a study says.Beth Israe...

U.S. to resume use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The United States will resume use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, top health regulators said on Friday, ending a 10-day pause to investigate the vaccines link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots. The U.S. Centers for...

At drug war frontline, pope's envoy says Mexico hushed him

The Vaticans ambassador to Mexico on Friday said officials three years ago had asked him not to talk about the extreme violence that has swept the country during more than a decade of fighting between drug cartels, so as not to scare away t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021