Left Menu

Govt's claim of no shortage of COVID-19vaccines hollow and untrue, says Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram on Saturday asked the central government whether it has adequate stock of COVID-19 vaccines when more people will visit hospitals to take the shot from May 1.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 12:33 IST
Govt's claim of no shortage of COVID-19vaccines hollow and untrue, says Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram speaking to ANI. (Photo/File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram on Saturday asked the central government whether it has adequate stock of COVID-19 vaccines when more people will visit hospitals to take the shot from May 1. Chidambaram further cautioned the government and said that the decision of vaccinating all aged above 18 years carries a huge responsibility.

"When the surge in demand happens on May 1 and more people flock to hospitals for vaccination, will there be adequate stocks of vaccines all over the country? If people are turned away at hospitals, there will be great resentment and protests," Chidambaram told ANI. The Centre on April 19 had announced a ''liberalised'' policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

As per the central government, manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines will be free to supply 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market, for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1. "We welcome the decision to vaccinate all aged above 18 years. However, we have to caution the central government that this decision brings with it a huge responsibility," said the former union minister.

"The first and foremost requirement is the availability of vaccines. There are widespread complaints about the lack of supply of vaccines. The government's claim that there is no shortage of vaccines is hollow and untrue," he added. The Congress leader further expressed doubt and said: "I am skeptical. Nevertheless, I urge the government to start preparing now for the time in order to meet the much greater demand for vaccines on and after the day (May 1)," he said.

India had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited). The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus began from March 1. The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age.

In the next phase beginning May 1, all above the age of 18 would be eligible to receive the shot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 case fatality rate slides to 1.14 per cent

The national COVID-19 mortality rate has dropped and currently stands at 1.14 per cent, the union health ministry informed on Saturday. The death toll stood at 1,66,10,481 with 2,624 fatalities reported in 24 hours out of which Maharashtra...

Kerala govt docs call for COVID-19 war room in medical colleges

A section of doctors have urged the Kerala government to set up a COVID-19 war room in state-run medical colleges to coordinate the treatment arrangements for the pandemic and implement special disability insurance for medical staff sufferi...

Will hang anyone blocking oxygen supply: HC

The Delhi High Court said on Saturday that if any official at the central, state or local administration was obstructing in the picking up or supply of oxygen, then it would hang that person.The observation by a bench of Justices Vipin Sang...

Kuwait suspends all commercial flights from India amid COVID-19 surge

Kuwait on Saturday suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India until further notice due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.The move came after instructions from health authorities.Kuwaits directorate general of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021