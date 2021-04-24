Left Menu

Left with no option, hospitals in Delhi forced to use back up stock amid severe oxygen crisis

While Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, presently running on its back up oxygen supply, urged the prime minister, Delhi chief minister, and other ministers for immediate assistance, Saroj Super Speciality, having not received oxygen refill for the past 44 hours, is now advising its patients to shift to other hospitals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 16:16 IST
Left with no option, hospitals in Delhi forced to use back up stock amid severe oxygen crisis
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid deepening crisis over the scarcity of oxygen, several hospitals in the national capital have been left with no option but to use their back up stock, with some like Saroj Super Speciality Hospital advising relatives to shift their patients to another facility. While Fortis Hospital (Shalimar Bagh), presently running on its back up oxygen supply, urged the prime minister, Delhi chief minister and other ministers for ''immediate assistance'', Saroj Super Speciality, having not received oxygen refill for the past 44 hours, is now advising its patients to shift to other hospitals. ''We are running low on oxygen and using our back up now. We have alerted our patients about the situation, and are advising them to shift to another hospital. Things are really uncertain,'' PK Bhardwaj, medical director, Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, told PTI.

Bhardwaj said the hospital, which needs three metric tonnes of oxygen per day on average, was only getting around one metric tonne for the past few days.

Seventy patients at the hospital are on oxygen supply currently. Twenty critically ill patients died overnight at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi amid a serious oxygen crisis. The hospital, which has over 200 patients, had only half an hour of oxygen left at 10:45 am.

The situation is equally worrisome at the Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh which is running on its back up oxygen supply, desperately waiting for the refill since morning.

''Fortis Healthcare @fortis_hospital #SOS Fortis Shalimar bagh is running out of oxygen. Patients' lives are at risk. We are running on backup, waiting for supplies since morning. We are currently suspending admissions. Request immediate assistance @PMOIndia @ArvindKejriwal @AmitShah @PiyushGoyal @rajnathsingh,'' tweeted the hospital.

The hospital said it is keeping the patients and attendants informed about the ''critical situation'', and trying to manage admitted patients to the best of their abilities.

Other hospitals which got fresh supplies claimed their O2 stock would get exhausted in a few hours only.

Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad Institutional area, which received emergency oxygen supply from the Delhi government moments after it exhausted its stock around 9 am, said their stock will ''last another one-and-a-half hours''. ''Just now, we received an emergency supply from the Delhi government. It will last another one-and-a-half hour. Our supplier has not been responding to calls,'' Executive Director of Batra hospital, Sudhanshu Bankata, said, adding that the facility exhausted its oxygen stock around 9 am.

There are around 350 patients admitted at the hospital, of which 265 are COVID-19 positive and 30 are in the ICU.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, in the heart of the national capital, which requires a minimum of 11,000 cubic metres of oxygen daily was left with 200 cubic metres when a tanker with 1.5 tonnes of oxygen arrived, officials said.

''We were running oxygen at half the normal pressure. This supply of 1.5 tonnes of oxygen will last for maybe two hours. The situation is scary,'' an official said.

Twenty-five COVID patients in the elite hospital died in 24 hours and the lives of many more hung in the precarious balance on Friday with the scramble for oxygen getting more frantic in hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs. Delhi logged 24,331 fresh COVID-19 cases and a record single-day jump of 348 deaths on Friday while the positivity rate stood at 32.43 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

The city has reported around 2,100 deaths due to the deadly virus in 11 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru Commodities, Mangaluru Areca, and Coconut markets remained closed today on account of ''4th Saturday'', a Government holiday.

Bengaluru Commodities, Mangaluru Areca, and Coconut markets remained closed today on account of 4th Saturday, a Government holiday....

CPI (Maoist) Dy Commander held in Telangana

A deputy commander of the banned CPI Maoist operating in Chhattisgarh was arrested in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana and gelatin sticks and other explosive substances were seized from his possession, police said on Saturday.A po...

Maharashtra: 7 die in Yavatmal after consuming hand sanitiser as they couldn't get alcohol

At least seven people consumed hand sanitiser as they could not get alcohol as the liquor shops were closed in Wani tehsil of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra due to COVID-19 restrictions. The matter is being investigated. All of them were ...

Grateful to know people want to see more of me onscreen, says Shilpa Shetty

As actor Shilpa Shetty returns to acting in movies with Nikamma and Hungama 2, she says her only wish is to entertain the audiences, who have been waiting to see her on the big screen.The actor has been away from the big screen for more tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021