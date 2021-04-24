Left Menu

Private hospitals to get limited portion of Covishield vaccine at Rs 600 per dose: SII

Amid the ongoing public scepticism about the pricing of Covishield vaccine, the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday said only a limited portion of its vaccines will be sold to private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 18:29 IST
Private hospitals to get limited portion of Covishield vaccine at Rs 600 per dose: SII
Covishield COVID-19 vaccine (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing public scepticism about the pricing of Covishield vaccine, the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday said only a limited portion of its vaccines will be sold to private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose. In a statement the company said in light of the current dire situation it has to ensure sustainability and must be able to invest in scaling up and expanding the production capacity.

"Only a limited portion of Serum Institute of India's volume will be sold to private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose. The price of the vaccine is still lower than a lot of other medical treatment and essentials required to treat COVID19 and other life-threatening diseases," SII said in a statement. "Government procurement for countrywide immunisation programs in all countries including India has been at a far lower price as the volumes are very large," SII said in a statement.

"For instance, based on the market conditions, prices of many vaccines in the private market including our pneumococcal vaccine are sold at a higher free-economy price, whereas for the government it is almost one-third of the free market price," SII said. SII mentioned, "Furthermore, there was an inaccurate comparison done between the global prices of the vaccine with India. Covishield is the most affordable Covid-19 vaccine available in the market today."

Serum, which produces the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at its Pune facility, said that initial prices were kept very low globally as it was based on advance funding given by some countries for vaccine manufacturing. "The initial prices were kept very low globally as it was based on advance funding given by those countries for at-risk vaccine manufacturing. The initial supply price of Covishield for all government immunisation programme, including India, has been the lowest," the statement reads.

Furthermore, in the interest of public health, it is important for the market to open-up for other vaccines from across the world. This will accelerate and advance the immunisation program of our country, SII added. Earlier this week, the company had fixed the prices of Covishield vaccine at Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

S.E. Asian nations say reach consensus on ending Myanmar crisis

Southeast Asian leaders said they had agreed on a plan with Myanmars junta chief on Saturday to end the crisis in the violence-hit nation, including halting the killing of civilian protesters and accepting humanitarian assistance.Its beyond...

How we play Rashid will hold key: Kaif

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif feels how his team plays star Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan on a slow Chepauk surface will hold key in their IPL match here on Sunday. Buoyed by their win over Mumbai Indians, Delhi Cap...

J&K announces 34-hour curfew from 8 pm Saturday to contain COVID-19 spread

The Jammu and Kashmir administration announced a 34-hour curfew from 8 pm on Saturday amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the Union Territory.Complete corona curfew to be observed in the Union Territory from 8 PM, 24th April Saturday till ...

One side of all highways at Delhi borders opened for emergency services: SKM

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM on Saturday said one side of all highways at Delhi borders, where farmers have been camping for months to protest the new farm laws, have been opened to ensure free passage for oxygen tankers and ambulances ami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021