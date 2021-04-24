Left Menu

Delhi's Saroj Super Speciality Hospital stops admitting patients due to lack of oxygen supply

Delhi's Saroj Super Speciality Hospital on Saturday said that it is discharging old patients and is not admitting new patients due to a lack of oxygen supply.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 18:39 IST
Delhi's Saroj Super Speciality Hospital stops admitting patients due to lack of oxygen supply
COVID-19 in charge of Saroj Hospital, Dr Mayur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Saroj Super Speciality Hospital on Saturday said that it is discharging old patients and is not admitting new patients due to a lack of oxygen supply. "We are stopping admissions because of an oxygen shortage. We are discharging the patients," COVID-19 in charge of Saroj Hospital Dr Mayur told ANI.

The in-charge said the hospital has 70 critical COVID-19 infected patients and needs oxygen immediately "We have not received backup oxygen supply yet. We have 70 patients who are in critical condition and need oxygen. If we don't get oxygen supply there could be a big disaster. We have started discharging patients," said Dr Mayur.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court during the hearing of several petitions of different Hospitals facing acute shortage of oxygen asked the Centre, Delhi Government to concentrate on reducing the COVID mortality rate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

