Goa CM rules out lockdown, says health infra can tackle surge

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said his government would not impose a lockdown in the state as it would adversely affect the economy.

The state has the adequate medical infrastructure to treat the rising number of COVID-19 patients, the chief minister added.

''A complete lockdown is not a solution for the prevailing situation. We have seen how the economy crumbled after the lockdown last year. We have managed to revive it over the last year,'' he said in an address to the people of the coastal state.

He said people must stay indoors and cooperate with authorities by adhering to COVID-19 norms so that the outbreak can be contained.

People must get themselves hospitalised in time after testing positive for the virus as timely admission would help save lives, the CM added.

The chief minister informed that he had met doctors from government and private hospitals during the day to ''redraw the COVID-19 protocol''.

Vaccination would be provided to everyone above the age of 18 from May 1 and the doses would be administered free in government health centres, Sawant said.

