Left Menu

Panel asks Bengal private hospitals to earmark 60 pc of beds for COVID patients

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 22:18 IST
Panel asks Bengal private hospitals to earmark 60 pc of beds for COVID patients
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As surging COVID-19 cases in West Bengal lead to a crisis of beds in hospitals, a regulatory body for private hospitals on Saturday asked the clinical establishments of the state to earmark 60 per cent of their total bed strength for treating coronavirus patients.

The remaining 40 per cent of the beds will be dedicated as ''Day Care beds, Emergency triage and for emergency non-COVID treatment like dialysis and emergency surgeries,'' the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) said.

In the emergency department, ''triage'' refers to the methods used to assess patients' severity of injury or illness within a short time after their arrival, assign priorities, and transfer each patient to the appropriate place for treatment.

''Clinical Establishments (CEs) have taken measures to enhance the bed capacity but the present capacity is unsatisfactory and failing to fulfil the requirements.

''Now, it is apprehended that many lives may be lost if COVID beds are not enhanced. Sixty per cent of the sanctioned beds in the CEs must be dedicated for COVID treatment,'' the advisory read.

The hospitals which have already designated 60 per cent of their bed strength to treat coronavirus patients should not reduce them, the WBCERC said.

''The advisory, however, will not be applicable to CEs wherein government requisitioned COVID beds or CEs serving as a charitable organisation,'' the advisory stated.

The CEs were asked to submit a report to the WBCERC on steps in accordance with the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenia says declaring genocide is security matter, Baku protests

Armenias prime minister Nikol Pashinyan told U.S. President Joe Biden in a letter on Saturday that recognition of the genocide is a matter of security to Armenia after a war in Nagorno-Karabakh last year.Biden said on Saturday that the 1915...

Centre allocates Remdesivir supply to 19 States/UTs with high load of COVID-19 cases

The central government on Saturday allocated supply of Remdesivir to 19 StatesUnion Territories with a high burden of COVID-19 cases. The escalation of serious COVID19 patients in hospitals for effective clinical management has also resulte...

Armenian leader praises Biden's genocide recognition

Armenias leader is praising President Joe Bidens recognition of the deaths of 1.5 million Armenians in Ottoman Turkey as genocide, calling it a powerful step. Bidens announcement Saturday and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyans response came on...

Morris-led pace attack powers Royals to six-wicket win over KKR

Chris Morris four-wicket burst in the death overs and skipper Sanju Samsons measured innings gave Rajasthan Royals a much needed win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Saturday. Royals pacers, who were smart with their change of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021