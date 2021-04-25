Left Menu

COVID-19: Ker police launches 'cyber patrol' to nab those spreading fake news

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 25-04-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 11:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

At a time when Kerala's COVID-19 graph continued to scale up with record number of cases, the state police has launched 'cyber patrolling', a strict vigil on social media platforms to find out those spreading false news regarding the virus.

Director General of Police Loknath Behera has warned of stern legal action against those spreading lies through online platforms regarding the pandemic outbreak.

There is a lot of inauthentic and unscientific stuff being propagated by some people about COVID-19 through social media, he said.

''Not just creating such fake news but sharing it also is a crime,'' the DGP said here.

As an increasing number of such instances came to the notice, the hi-tech crime inquiry cell at the police headquarters and the Cyber Dome, a center for excellence for Kerala Police in cybersecurity, have been instructed to carry out strict cyber patrol on social media to apprehend those who were creating and sharing such false news and messages, Behera added.

Kerala's active cases soared to 1.98 lakh on Saturday as the state reported 26,685 fresh cases, 73 of them health workers, according to the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

